DETROIT OFFICER KILLED | A police officer was fatally shot and another was wounded while responding to a home invasion on Detroit’s West Side, authorities announced late Wednesday. The officers were searching the home for a suspect when they were shot.

HEP A IN BLACKBERRIES | A hepatitis A outbreak in Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin has been traced to blackberries sold in Fresh Thyme grocery stores and federal authorities on Wednesday warned consumers in 11 states, including Michigan, against eating some berries bought from that chain.

DEBATE RECAP | The top Democratic presidential candidates spent a large chunk of prime-time television Wednesday night clashing over "Medicare for All" -- again. Get a full debate recap here.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | House impeachment investigators will hear from two key witnesses Thursday who grew alarmed by how President Donald Trump and others in his orbit were conducting foreign policy in Ukraine, capping an intense week in the historic inquiry.

SMOLLETT LAWSUIT | Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollet has filed a counterclaim against the City of Chicago, saying he was the victim of a malicious prosecution that caused humiliation and extreme distress. The city sued Smollett to cover more than $130,000 in costs from the investigation into his report of a hate crime attack. Police say he staged it all.

FORECAST | Cloudy, windy and milder with periods of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

