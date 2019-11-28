POWER OUTAGE LATEST | There are more than 6,000 Consumers Energy users without power across West Michigan, and it won't get restored until around 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

PENCE IN WEST MICHIGAN | Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting West Michigan in December. He will go on a three-stop bus tour to visit faith and community leaders in Portage, Holland and Grand Rapids on Dec. 4 before attending a Keep America Great event in Holland that evening.

MACY'S PARADE | Strong wings could throw a huge wrench in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Officials say the winds could prevent the festive balloons from rising high this year and may need to be grounded during some portions of the parade route for crowd safety.

GR TURKEY TROT | The Grand Rapids Turkey Trot is back! It starts up at 8 a.m. on Thursday and raises money for Grand Rapids Public School athletics. It starts outside the Van Andel Arena and ends on the arena floor.

SOS SELF-SERVICE | The Secretary of State says it will replace self-service kiosks that are unreliable and hard to use for more user-friendly stations by the end of January. There are also plans to add 57 machines at branch offices and grocery stores.

FORECAST | Another fall storm will bring more rain, snow and wind to the region starting Saturday. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy and cooler, with highs near 40°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.