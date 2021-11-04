Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 4

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Nov. 4.

AUTO INSURANCE REFUNDS: Wednesday, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) Board announced unanimous support to issuing refunds to Michigan consumers. Whitmer called for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.

SCHOOL MASK MANDATE ENDING: The Kent and Ottawa County health departments are announcing plans to drop their masking order in schools at the start of 2022. The mask order for students in pre-K to 6th grade went into place on August 20. It was to remain in effect until 60 days after a vaccine became available for those under 12 or when the infection rate drops into the “low range."

MICKEY D'S ARREST CHARGES: Charges have been dropped against a man arrested by Grand Rapids Police Department in a McDonald's parking lot in September. A video of the arrest was posted on Tik Tok by a bystander. It quickly garnered thousands of views and interactions.

DEPUTY FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS: Funeral arrangements have been made for the Kent County Sheriff's deputy who passed away Monday from COVID complications. Visitation for 47-year-old Deputy David Cook is planned for Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, in Rockford.

FORECAST: One more chilly day, then dry, sunny and more seasonable weather through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

