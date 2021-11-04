x
News

Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Nov. 4

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Nov. 4.
AUTO INSURANCE REFUNDS: Wednesday, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) Board announced unanimous support to issuing refunds to Michigan consumers. Whitmer called for insurance refunds of up to $675 per vehicle to be quickly issued to drivers.

SCHOOL MASK MANDATE ENDINGThe Kent and Ottawa County health departments are announcing plans to drop their masking order in schools at the start of 2022. The mask order for students in pre-K to 6th grade went into place on August 20. It was to remain in effect until 60 days after a vaccine became available for those under 12 or when the infection rate drops into the “low range."

MICKEY D'S ARREST CHARGES: Charges have been dropped against a man arrested by Grand Rapids Police Department in a McDonald's parking lot in September. A video of the arrest was posted on Tik Tok by a bystander. It quickly garnered thousands of views and interactions.

DEPUTY FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS: Funeral arrangements have been made for the Kent County Sheriff's deputy who passed away Monday from COVID complications. Visitation for 47-year-old Deputy David Cook is planned for Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, in Rockford.

FORECAST: One more chilly day, then dry, sunny and more seasonable weather through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

