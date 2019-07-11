MUSKEGON SNOW | A number of communities in Muskegon County were hit hard with the "impactful snow" Wednesday, many waking up Thursday without power. As of Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m., more than 2,600 customers were left without electricity due to the weather.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | MDOT has scheduled the last set of lane closures for the Interstate-96, I-196 East and East Beltline Avenue interchange project before it will be reopened on Nov. 7 and 8. The closures start Friday, Nov. 1.

MI ATHLETE BILL | Michigan lawmakers will consider letting college athletes be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness. Bipartisan bills introduced in the state House on Wednesday are modeled after a proposal signed into law in California in September.

TULIP TIME TICKETS | Tickets for the 91st Tulip Time Festival go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. They can be purchased online at the Tulip Time website, in person at the box office or by phone. This year's headliner is the legendary Gladys Knight.

HAMILTON TICKETS | Tickets for the Broadway show "Hamilton" go on sale at 8 a.m. at the DeVos Place box office or 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com. The production is set for January 21, 2020 through February 7.

FORECAST | Sunshine returns away from Lake Michigan with additional lake-effect snowfall for the lakeshore. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold with a few scattered snow showers.

