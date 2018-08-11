Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

MASS SHOOTING | Multiple people have been killed after a mass shooting at a nightclub outside of Los Angeles. Around 2:20 a.m. Michigan time, witnesses say a gunman came into the bar, which was hosting a college night, and threw smoke grenades before starting to shoot.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM | It will be quiet and cool Thursday, but come Thursday night, a winter weather advisory is expected to go into effect. It's a good day to make sure your car is ready for winter weather!

PROTECT MUELLER | After the firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, people across the country plan to protest in an effort to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 Presidential election.

REVOKED | After a tense moment in a press conference with President Trump yesterday, CNN reporter Jim Acosta had his White House credentials temporarily revoked.

WHO IS YOUR FAVORITE? | Today is your last day to vote in our 13 On Your Sidelines MVP of the Year. The six nominees are from teams in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties.

