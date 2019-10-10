JARED CHANCE SENTENCING | Last month, Jared Chance was found guilty of murdering a Kalamazoo woman and then dismembering her body. His sentencing is Thursday.

SYRIA ATTACKS | Turkey launched a military operation Wednesday against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria after U.S. forces withdrew from the area, with activists reporting airstrikes on a town on Syria's northern border.

STATE BUDGET MEETING | The state budget showdown may be over, but the political fighting continues in Lansing. Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will meet with GOP leaders to further hash out the details of the budget.

UAW LATEST | Nearly four weeks into the United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors, employees are starting to feel the pinch of going without their regular paychecks. Many full-time strikers have gone from $1,250 to $250 per week.

CARHARTT STORE OPENING | Carhartt will be opening a store in Grand Rapids Thursday. It'll go in at the Shops at Centerpoint on 28th Street, next to TJ Maxx. There will be food trucks and giveaways to celebrate the grand opening.

FORECAST | One more sunny, warm day on Thursday before a powerful fall storm arrives Friday. Today's high will be around 70°.

