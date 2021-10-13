Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 14

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Oct. 14.

WATER RESCUE: Near 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, Kent County police were alerted to a burglary in progress on the 5000 block of West River Drive in Comstock Park. Upon arrival, the suspect left the scene and jumped into the Grand River. Officers were able to keep eyes on the man as he attempted to cross the river.

TATIANA FUSARI IN CASE CONCLUDES: We could soon learn the verdict in the case involving a mother accused of killing her 10-month-old baby in 2018. Tatiana Fusari faces mandatory life in prison without parole if convicted. Closing arguments are set to begin at 8-30 this morning.

CHIK-FIL-A IN WALKER: A new Chick-Fil-A location in Walker is expected to be ready for hungry patrons today. The new location is on the corner of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson.

HAMILTON TICKETS!: Grand Rapids will soon be welcoming the world-renowned musical, Hamilton. Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway Grand Rapids announced Monday that Hamilton is coming to DeVos Performance Hall from Feb. 8-20, 2022. Single tickets for the shows go on sale today at 10 a.m.

