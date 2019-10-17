ELIJAH CUMMINGS DEATH | Congressman Elijah Cummings died on Thursday morning, according to an official from his office. He passed away at the hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges. He was 68.

UAW LATEST | Bargainers with the United Auto Workers and General Motors reached a tentative contract deal Wednesday afternoon. Terms of the deal haven't been released, but the end of the strike is close in sight.

POT LICENSE LINE UP | After working shifts for 10 days lined up outside the Muskegon Township Hall, a handful of hired “sitters” say they are ready to go home. They're in line for applications to a license to sell marijuana, which are expected to be issued Thursday morning.

PED KILLED IN CRASH | Grand Haven man is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night. He was walking along Robbins Road in Grand Haven Township when he was struck. The driver is fully cooperating in the investigation.

CELL PHONE STORE ROBBERY | The Boost Mobile store at the Shops at Centerpoint Mall in Grand Rapids was broken into Wednesday night. No one was injured in the incident, but it marks the 19th cell phone store break-in since August in Kent and Ottawa Counties.

CEDAR SPRINGS BANK ROBBERY | The Chase Bank in Cedar Springs was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for the suspect in the incident after interviewing employees about what happened.

FORECAST | Temperatures around West Michigan will slowly warm-up into the weekend. It will be sunny in the morning, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs around 50°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.