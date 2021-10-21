Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 21

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Oct. 21.

BENTON HARBOR WATER MAIN: The City of Benton Harbor experienced a large water main break around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, resulting in a system-wide loss of water pressure, the Berrien County Health Department says. Residents should not drink the water until further notice. Water services should be restored within a day, officials said.

BENTON HARBOR SCHOOLS CLOSED: The water main break has forced the closure of several Benton Harbor area schools Wednesday, including the high school. The schools ate expected to reopen tomorrow.

VEHICLE INTO ZEELAND HOSPITAL: Deputies in Zeeland are investigating after a man crashed his vehicle into a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the OCSO, a 57-year-old Fennville man was driving himself to the hospital for medical treatment when he lost consciousness and crashed into the building. Authorities say no injuries resulted from the crash.

MERCY HEALTH PAY WAIT: Hospital staff at Mercy Health Muskegon are speaking out to 13 On Your Side over a lack of crisis pay that was promised to them by the hospital, and about the impact of a staffing shortage at the only hospital in Muskegon County.

FORECAST: Showers moving into West Michigan signal the start of a wet weather pattern.

