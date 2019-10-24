FUTURE ROAD PROJECT | The year's construction season isn't over yet, but MDOT is already preparing the public for 2020 improvement plans and potential inconveniences, including plans to repair bridges and resurface I-196 between Market Avenue and US-131 in Grand Rapids.

MORE PARKING IN GR | The City of Grand Rapids is looking for development partners to build a multi-purpose structure on the northwest corner of Wedge Lot. The plan includes added 200 parking spots in the form of a parking structure, along with retail, residential and/or commercial space as well.

CUMMINGS LIE IN STATE | The late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings will be remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues as he lies in state at the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at an arrival ceremony and the public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later Thursday.

ELTON JOHN IN GR | Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to back to Grand Rapids next year. The new concert date at the Van Andel Arena is set for April 23, 2020. The show is part of his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicked off Sept. 2018.

ZOO'S LAST DAY | If you and your family haven't checked out the John Ball Zoo yet, there's is only about 11 days left of their 2019 season to do so. The zoo officially closes for the season on Nov. 3, but between now and then there are plenty of events and animals to see.

FORECAST | West Michigan dries out after a series of powerful storms. Today will be partly cloudy and cool with early morning showers ending. Highs around 50°.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

