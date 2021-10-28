Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 28

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Oct. 28.

MICHIGAN KIDS AND VACCINES: Tuesday, the nation came one step closer to vaccines being approved for children between the ages of 5 and 11. An FDA panel gave the Pfizer version its stamp of approval, passing it on to the broader FDA and later, to the CDC. 13 On Your Side spoke with the state's new chief health executive for the first time since her appointment in September.

AIRBNB RENTAL BILL: Michigan's House of Representatives says cities can't block short-term rentals in their communities. The bill passed just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, and it could mean more people will use the platforms like Airbnb and VRBO to rent out their homes in West Michigan neighborhoods.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY BILL: A Michigan senate committee has approved a bill that would ban the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 classrooms. Schools that violate the standard could lose state and federal funding. Republican supporters say the bill protects students from a "dangerous false narrative." Democrats saying the bill would present an incomplete history of the U.S. A veto by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is likely, should it reach her desk.

BENTON HARBOR WATER DRIVE: Benton Harbor residents are being urged to use bottled water for drinking and cooking due to high lead levels. The Greater Grand Rapids National Panhellenic Council, which has partnered with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, will host a water drive on Oct. 28 and 29 in an effort to make sure Benton Harbor residents have enough bottled water on hand.

FORECAST: Rain arrives late this afternoon and continues on and off through Friday evening. Get the full forecast here.

