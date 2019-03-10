EEE DEATH | A fourth death from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been reported. The Calhoun County resident marks the ninth human case in six counties. Health officials say 33 animal cases have arisen in 15 counties -- all deaths.

NEW VAPING STUDY | A Mayo Clinic study out of Arizona may be a step closer to figuring out what's causing hundreds of mysterious lung injury cases linked to vaping. This is the first study in the nation to look at biopsies of patients.

MEIJER PULLS ZANTAC | Meijer joins Walmart and CVS in halting the sale of over-the-counter acid reducer medications such as Zantac that may contain a "probable human carcinogen." Anyone who's already bought the products may return them to Meijer for a full refund.

STUDIO PARK OPENS | After nearly 17 months of work, Studio Park downtown Grand Rapids is finally opening to the public Thursday. The 62,500-square-foot development, located at 123 Ionia Ave., offers several dining and retail options, an intimate 200 seat concert venue, nine-screen movie theater, luxurious lofts, and an outdoor piazza.

WHITMER BUDGET LATEST | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday she will seek supplemental funding for a variety of budget priorities from the Legislature after she slashed nearly $1 billion from a spending plan that had been approved without her input. Numerous Republicans, however, appeared in no rush to act, saying the budget process “is done” for now.

FORECAST | Showery, breezy and cool weather returns to West Michigan Thursday. Highs will be in the low 60s and winds will become west at 8-16 mph with gust to 25+ mph.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

