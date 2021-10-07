Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Oct. 7

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Oct. 7.

CHILD DEATH INVESTIGATION: The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating the death of a one-month-old at a home on the city's southeast side. GRPD has not labeled the death as suspicious at this time; a suspected cause of death has not been released.

MSP SHOOTING IN NILES: A Michigan State Police trooper and a suspect were both shot following an incident in Niles Wednesday night, MSP says. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle on Ninth Street and Main Street, ABC57 reports. Police say the trooper suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.

CROSSING GUARD DIES: A school crossing guard who was hit by a car in September has died as a result of her injuries. The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the crossing guard as Cecile Brown, 75, of Grand Rapids. She worked at New Branches Charter Academy. Brown was conducting school crossing duties in the area of 36th Street SE and Poinsettia Avenue SE on Sept. 16 when she was hit by a car.

MUSKEGON DOG CHARGES: Muskegon Heights man accused of intentionally setting his home on fire and shooting a dog is facing multiple charges. Thomas Gonzalez, 38, of Muskegon Heights was charged in Muskegon County District Court following his arrest Monday on Mona Street in Muskegon Heights. He is being held without bond.

FORECAST | Unusual fall weather continues with showers and storms today and tomorrow.

