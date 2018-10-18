Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top stories from overnight.

FORMER USA GYMNASTICS PRESIDENT ARRESTED | U.S. Marshals and local officers arrested Steve Penny on an indictment into evidence tampering in the Larry Nassar case.

CHICKEN WARNING | People in 29 states, including Michigan, have gotten sick from drug-resistant salmonella in raw chicken products.

PHARMACIST REFUSES TO FILL WOMAN'S RX | A Meijer pharmacist in Petoskey is accused of breaking the law for refusing to fill a prescription for an Ionia woman having a miscarriage.

'GIVE A HAND' CAMPAIGN | Starting today, how you can support Michigan's five Ronald McDonald Houses, with a trip to McDonald's.

LOTTERY FRENZY CONTINUES | No winners in last night's Powerball drawing.

THURSDAY FORECAST | Sunny and chilly.

HALLOWEEN CANDY | Kit Kat or Nestle Crunch? All month we're doing a Halloween candy bracket and we need your input to determine the best candy of all time. Tune in to find out who wins!

