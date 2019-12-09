POWER OUTAGES | More than 30,000 people are without power in West Michigan after severe weather blew through the area Wednesday night.

GRAND RAPIDS STORM DAMAGE | Grand Rapids was a hard hit area Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Fire Department reports numerous trees, power lines and partial building collapses -- especially in the area of Madison Avenue SE. A transformer on the northwest side of the side also caught fire, closing Covell Avenue NW at Lake Michigan Drive.

LOWELL STORM DAMAGE | The Lowell and Ada areas also saw some serious damage from the storms Wednesday. Trees and limbs were taken down and roadways such as Conservation Street have been blocked to thru traffic until the debris can be cleaned up.

DEBATES TONIGHT | The third Democratic debate will take place in Houston, Texas Thursday night. It's were the top Democratic presidential contenders will finally be on one debate stage -- where Joe Biden will try to solidify his early lead over Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg will look to reclaim some lost momentum.

FORECAST | A front will trigger scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Today will be most cloudy with a few light showers possible, with highs in the mid 70s and dew points in the 60s.

