STATE BUDGET | Michigan lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget Thursday after they reached a deal on education spending for next year. The education budget was of high importance so districts can plan their budget too.

IRAN LATEST | U.N. officials say experts have already left for Saudi Arabia to investigate attacks on key Saudi oil installations. Iran has warned the U.S. it will retaliate "immediately" if it's targeted.

EEE & FOOTBALL | West Michigan high schools are taking the risk of EEE seriously and are rescheduling outdoor events to end before dusk. There have been seven cases of the rare and dangerous mosquito-borne illness in West Michigan, two of which were deadly.

MUSK. HTS. GUN VIOLENCE | City leaders are holding a community meeting to address ways everyone can do their part to reduce gun violence in Muskegon Heights.

GRPD VOLTAGE INSPECTION | If you see or hear a helicopter flying low tomorrow, don't be alarmed. The International Transmission Company will be doing their semi-annual inspection of high voltage lines in the city, which is all conducted by helicopter.

FORECAST | Warmer and more humid weather sticks around into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs in the low 80s.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.