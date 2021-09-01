Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 2

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Sept. 2.

BATTLE CREEK SHOOTING | Police are investigating after a Battle Creek police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect with a gun Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on South Avenue. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to authorities.

MUSKEGON FIRE | We’re working to learn more about a fire in Muskegon Heights overnight. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at a house on Collins Avenue. It is unclear if anyone was inside of hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.

CHILD ABDUCTION CHARGES | The man accused of luring children in an attempt to kidnap them is facing charges in two separate assaults. Franklin Delano Farley, 39, is accused of an Aug. 26 assault. He faces one count of child sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Forecast | Seasonable temperatures expected for the start of September. Get the full forecast here.

