Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 23

I-196 REOPEN NOW: Eastbound I-196 over the Grand River is back open after being closed for more than a month due to road work. The lanes closed in July as part of a MDOT bridge project at the I-196/US-131 interchange.

GR MISSING MAN: The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man they believe is endangered. Christopher Hurless, 39, was last seen on Sept. 12 at an Adult Foster Care center located at 68th Street SE in Gaines Township.

BUDGET BILL: Michigan lawmakers who finished passing the state budget Wednesday will next turn to allocating an unprecedented amount of federal COVID-19 rescue funding — money that largely is flexible and can be spent however the state decides.

PFIZER THIRD DOSE: The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization to approve the Pfizer booster shot. The booster will be administered six months after an individual's second vaccine.

FORECAST | A dreary first full day of Fall. Warmer and drier conditions return tomorrow. Get the full forecast here.

