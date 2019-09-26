HOLLAND SHOOTING | No one is in custody after a 20-year-old man was shot at the Oakview Woods Apartments Wednesday night. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

MISSING KZOO WOMAN | Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for a 36-year-old woman named Patricia Hale who might not recall her name. She suffers from neurological issues which cause memory loss and hasn't been seen since Saturday.

SAM'S CLUB HEALTH INSURANCE | Starting in early October, Sam's Club members in Michigan will be able to buy bundles of health care services through a pilot program offering discounted services that many delay or skip because of cost.

UAW-GM TALKS | Contract talks between General Motors and striking United Auto Workers took a big step toward an agreement Wednesday when committees finished their work and sent it to the top bargainers.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | The acting intelligence director is set to speak publicly for the first time about a secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump. House Democrats who have read the now declassified complaint say it's "deeply disturbing."

FORECAST | Sunshine is back Thursday as wind and waves gradually ease. Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.

