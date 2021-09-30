Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 30

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Sept. 30.

GVSU VAX DEADLINE: Today is the deadline for GVSU students and staff to prove they've been vaccinated. Students and staff are required to report their status online. Wednesday, the university sent out a letter saying more than 90% of staff and 87% of students are in compliance.

BUDGET AND MASK MANDATES: Health departments across the state are rescinding mask orders for schools, over fears of losing funding. This comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the state's 55-billion dollar 20-22 budget, which includes limits on COVID-19 health orders, like mask mandates. And though the governor declared these "un-enforcable".... some health departments have still removed mask mandates.

GRAND RAPIDS SHOOTING: One woman was injured early Thursday morning after a shooting on the southwest side of Grand Rapids, but she is expected to be okay. Grand Rapids Police tells 13 On Your Side the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Park St. SW. Investigators say the woman was not shot, but during the incident she sustained minor injuries.

WAYLAND DRINK TAMPERING: Multiple students got sick at the Wayland Union High School homecoming dance on Saturday, prompting police and school officials to look into allegations of drink tampering. 13 ON YOUR SIDE requested more information from the administration regarding the incident.

FORECAST | Pleasant weather continues through Friday, but then rain returns on Saturday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.