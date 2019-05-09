MICHIGAN BANS VAPING | Michigan will be the first state in the nation to place a ban on flavored nicotine vaping products. The move, announced Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, will ban online and retail sales of sweet, fruity, minty and menthol-flavored products.

MEIJER GUN POLICY | Along with Walmart, Meijer has also responded to the string of mass shootings that have occurred this year in the U.S. A spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement that the superstore is evaluating its current policy.

WYOMING STABBING | Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing that killed one and left another injured in Wyoming. There was a large police presence in Grandville Wednesday connected to the investigation.

DORIAN DEATH TOLL | The official death toll from the strongest hurricane on record ever to hit the country jumped to 20, and there was little doubt it would climb higher.

REPUBLICANS RETIRING | Two more Republicans announced Wednesday they would retire. That brings to 49 the number of GOP House members who have chosen to leave between 2018 and 2020.

FORECAST | Mostly sunny and milder today with highs in the mid-70s. The mild weather should remain heading into the weekend.

For these stories and more, tune in to 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings starting at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.