Early Morning Rush: Thursday, Sept. 9

Here's what you should know for Thursday, Sept. 9.

UIA TESTIFY TODAY: The acting director of Michigan's Unemployment Agency is in the hot seat Thursday. This morning, she will testify in front of the House Oversight Committee to address concerns, including long delays in distributing money.

ORCHARD AND MCC OPENS TODAY: Muskegon Township residents say it's almost as if the powerful storm that hit Muskegon County Tuesday afternoon traveled right over Marquette Ave. in Muskegon Township. The storm knocked over dozens of large trees, snapped utility poles and damaged the roof of Orchard View School's Cardinal Elementary.

GRPD INTERNAL INVESTIGATION: A bystander recorded a man being arrested by Grand Rapids police officers on Friday. The viral video garnered over 200,000 views on Tik Tok. Now, an internal investigation is underway for the Police Department.

AFGHAN REFUGEE VIGIL: Sylvia Nyamuhungu has heard it all. "Ever since, I was young I've always been familiar with the term refugee," she says. That's because Nyamuhungu was a refugee herself when she was 15. "We came from Kenya," she says. Having gone through the experience personally, seeing images from Afghanistan in recent weeks has been rough.

Forecast | Mainly dry forecast with cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.