Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

WHITMER RESPONDS TO CDC | The CDC is calling on Michigan to shut down in an effort to control the state’s high COVID-19 positivity rate. But Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she is not planning to impose widespread restrictions like she has done in the past. She says increasing vaccines and achieving herd immunity is the best strategy now.

TEEN VACCINE CLINIC TODAY | With an increase in COVID-19 cases among teenagers, SpartanNash will be hosting a vaccine clinic today exclusively for 16- and 17-year-olds. The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and up so far.

DEVOS PLACE APPOINTMENTS | The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place hopes to administer a total of 24,000 vaccinations Monday, April 12 through Wednesday, April 14. Many appointments have just opened, particularly on Wednesday, so clinic operators are encouraging anyone who is 16 or older and hasn’t received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment.

