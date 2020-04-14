MI COVID-19 LATEST | On Monday, the state reported 995 new cases for a total of 25,635. There were 115 new deaths reported as well, making the total number of deaths 1,602. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they are "cautiously optimistic" as the rate of new cases appears to be slowing down.

LANSING PROTEST | A protest has been organized for Wednesday to show disagreement with Gov. Whitmer's recent orders. The protest will take place noon on and participants are asked to stay in their cars, drive to Lansing and circle the Michigan Capitol building, creating a gridlock in Lansing.

TRUMP AUTHORITY | President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the nation's social distancing guidelines, not the governors and local leaders. Trump has pushed to reopen the economy, which has plummeted as businesses close, millions are out of work and struggle to get basic commodities.

UNEMPLOYMENT SITE CRASHES | On Monday, Michigan's unemployment website crashed and many reported hours-long hold times on the phone as claims exceed 1 million. Monday was the beginning for self-employed, 10-99 independent contractors and gig workers to apply for unemployment.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and chilly, with isolated snow showers. High 40°.

5 Day Planner - April 13, 2020

13 On Your Side

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.