GUNFIRE HITS A GRAND RAPIDS HOME | No one was injured, but a home on Stolpe Street SW near Grandville Avenue SW was struck with gunfire and police are trying to investigate.

SUSPECT ID'd in NIPSEY HUSSLE DEATH | Police are looking for a 29-year-old suspect in the killing of the Los Angeles rapper.

VIGIL TURNS VIOLENT | Nearly 20 people were taken to the hospital -- two in critical condition -- after a vigil for Nipsey Hussle turned violent.

DEPUTY HONORED FOR SAVING MAN | An Ottawa County Deputy has been recognized for rescuing a man from a burning house early last month.

EQUAL PAY DAY | Today is Equal Pay Day, which symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

