Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, April 20.

CHAUVIN DELIBERATIONS TODAY | After 45 witnesses, three weeks of testimony and almost an entire day of closing statements, the jurors in the Derek Chauvin trial will be sequestered until they reach a verdict. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

OTTAWA VACCINE CLINIC TODAY | Ottawa County is hosting a pair of walk-in COVID vaccine clinics this week. The clinic will be open from 1:30 to 4 p.m. today at the GVSU Holland campus. It will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and is only for those who still need their first dose. The second clinic will be Wednesday at the Holland Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHITMER TRAVEL QUESTIONS | The office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed pushback today regarding her trip to Florida despite discouraging travel due to COVID-19. Gov. Whitmer's spokesperson said today that the trip was to visit her ill father, who they say is fully vaccinated.

FORECAST | Temperatures tumbling below freezing the next several mornings could cause damage to budding crops. Get the full forecast here.

