Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, April 27.

CDC MASK GUIDANCE EXPECTED | President Joe Biden is expected to announce that federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the use of face masks outdoors will be relaxed, according to multiple reports. The announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

GR MISSING TEEN | Sixteen-year-old Jareyah Caston-Mays has been missing from her Grand Rapids home for nearly six days. Jareyah's mother last saw her on April 20 as they said goodnight. The family has shared posts on social media and put up flyers around the city as they search.

MI LOSING CONGRESSIONAL SEAT | Michigan's slow population growth over the past decade will cost the state a U.S. House seat, continuing a decades-long trend as job-seekers and retirees have fled to other states.

FORECAST | Summer-like temperatures pair with rain and thunderstorms beginning Tuesday night. Get the full forecast here.

