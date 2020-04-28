STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENSION | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she plans on extending the state of emergency by 28 days as Michigan continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

KENT COUNTY CASES INCREASE | The Kent County Health Department confirmed again Monday that COVID-19 has yet to peak in the county. There are now 1,100 cases within Kent County.

MUSKEGON PEAK | Health officials in Muskegon County also confirmed Monday the number of positive cases in the county might not peak until mid-May. According to data from the state's daily update, Muskegon County has 234 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll is at 13.

TRACTOR ACCIDENT | A man died after being run over by a tractor Monday evening. The Kent County Sheriff's Office presumed he was the only occupant on the tractor -- he has not been identified yet.

FORECAST | Showers wrap as the new month begins, but plenty of rain will fall before then. Tuesday morning will featured fog then turn partly cloudy and milder. An afternoon shower is possible. High 69°.

