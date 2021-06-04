Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, April 6.

MICHIGAN SURGE | Michigan continues to be the nation’s “hot spot” for COVID-19. Over the last seven days, Michigan has had the highest case rate in the entire country. The MDHHS reported 10,293 cases of COVID-19 along with 21 deaths for Sunday and Monday. The spread is particularly concerning in younger populations, as about a third of cases are people in their 20s and 30s.

AMBULANCE CRASH | Michigan State Police and first responders in Kent County responded to a crash Monday evening involving an ambulance and another vehicle. Kent County Central Dispatch says at least four people were involved in the crash, but it's unclear how many were in the ambulance and how many were in the other vehicle.

BAYLOR WINS MARCH MADNESS | The fresh-as-can-be Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga’s march to perfection Monday night in an 86-70 runaway that brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco, Texas.

FORECAST | Temperatures stay in the 70s through Thursday before cooling down. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.