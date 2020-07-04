KENT COUNTY CASES | Efforts to flatten the curve may be paying off in Kent County. While breaking down the numbers, Dr. Adam London, the director of the health department said due to the 6-day incubation period of the illness and delays in testing, officials are just now getting to the point where we can see if we are slowing the spread.

MEIJER WORKER TESTS POSITIVE | An employee of the Cedar Springs Meijer has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain said Monday, April 6. Meijer said they cannot disclose more information about the individual, but they said the information was communicated to all their team members at the store.

STATE OF EMERGENCY VOTE | Michigan House leaders are expected to hold an in-person session on Tuesday, April 7 to vote on lengthing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's state of emergency by 70 days. Whitmer requested the 70-day extension on April 1. Republican lawmakers are hoping to extend the state of emergency to May 1.

MORE NATIONAL RELIEF | Millions of Americans are waiting on money from the federal government's $2 trillion relief plan, and more could be on the way. Some lawmakers believe more is needed and are already formulating another bill that would send even more money.

BORIS JOHNSON MOVED TO ICU | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. His office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment. Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

FORECAST | Tuesday will feature scattered morning showers, then mostly cloudy and milder with afternoon and possible evening thunderstorms. High 66°. There are a couple warm days are ahead with passing showers and storms, then turning much cooler by Thursday.

5 Day Planner - April 6, 2020

