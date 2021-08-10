Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Aug. 10

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Aug. 10.

HIGHER TRANSMISSION IN WEST MI | Most of the state is now in what's considered the substantial category of COVID-19 spread – including Kent and Ottawa counties. Just last week, most of the state was categorized as having a moderate level of transmission. Being in the substantial category means the CDC recommends everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask while indoors.

ROUTINE VACCINES DOWN | Those 12 and under are not yet able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but health officials report they're also missing out on routine vaccinations. The MDHHS now says Michigan children are falling behind on their immunizations across the board, slipping below 70%.

MURDER SUSPECT AT LARGE | Police are seeking Daniel Autrey after a shooting in Benton Harbor that killed 27-year-old Delray Lloyd. The incident happened Sunday at the Sunny Spot on Pipestone Street. Anyone with information on Autrey or his whereabouts is asked to call police.

CALEDONIA CRASH | First responders were called to a crash Monday afternoon in Caledonia. A truck, driven by a 51-year-old Alto man, drove into the Farmer's Insurance agency, next to Blue Dragon Restaurant, on N. Rodgers Court. No one was injured in the incident.

Forecast | Steamy dew points in the 70s with rounds of showers and storms through Thursday. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.