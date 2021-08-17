Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Aug. 17.

GRPS AND MASKS | Grand Rapids Public Schools has mandated masks to be worn indoors for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. This new indoor universal masking requirement starts on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and will be revisited on or before Sept. 20.

BOOSTER SHOTS FOR ALL | U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

OTTAWA CO THIRD DOSE | The Ottawa County Health Department is now offering third vaccine doses to those who are immunocompromised. The department offers walk-in hours every Monday for people to receive a vaccine. Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray says it gets busier every week during these hours

MISSING PERSON | The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered woman from Plainfield Township. Police say 39-year-old Heather Christine Dulaney was last seen Aug. 15 near her home on 10 Mile Road NE.

Forecast | Slightly more humid with very isolated chances for showers. Get the full forecast here.

