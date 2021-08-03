Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Aug. 3

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Aug. 3.

ELECTION DAY | 54 Michigan counties are holding their local elections today, including all of West Michigan. There's still time to register and place your vote — find your local election site and how to cast your ballot.

BIKE TIME AND IONIA FAIR COVID-19 CASES | The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that at least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Muskegon Bike Time event, and 10 were linked to the Ionia County Fair.

CMU MASKS | Central Michigan University joined the ranks of schools to require people on campus to wear masks when students to return to campus this fall.

VIRUS THREAT IN MI | Nearly half of Michigan residents live in counties where the federal government is urging even the fully vaccinated to wear masks in public indoor settings.

FORECAST | Humidity is ahead for West Michigan. Get the full forecast here.

