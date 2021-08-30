Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Aug. 31

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

GR ABDUCTION SUSPECT | Grand Rapids police say they are searching for a man suspected in at least five child abduction attempts since Thursday, Aug. 26. Police say the general area of the attempts has been in the Alpine and Richmond area, with two of the attempts occurring near Richmond Park and near Harrison School.

CDC SAYS MICH SHOULD MASK UP | Due to high levels of COVID-19 transmission, the CDC is now recommending everyone -- vaccinated or not -- to mask up. According to the CDC transmission map, every single Michigan county is now in the substantial risk or higher.

WMU LAWSUIT OVER MANDATE | Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs. The players say Western Michigan required them to get a shot by Tuesday or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions.

Forecast | Virtually dry and mainly sunny and seasonably warm through the holiday weekend.

