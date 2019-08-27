MUSKEGON MURDER | Family and friends of an 18-year-old college bound Muskegon man mourned his death Monday evening. Investigators have not named any suspects, and many at Mervin Bonner's vigil urged people with information to share what they know to solve his murder.

HUMAN RIGHTS VOTE | Grand Rapids city leaders are set to vote on a newly-proposed human rights ordinance Tuesday. The ordinance would make it a "civil infraction" to falsely report crimes based on racial profiling.

MOSQUITO-BORNE DISEASE IN WM | The state health department is investigating three possible cases of Eastern Equine Encephalities, a mosquito-borne disease that has already killed 6 horses in West Michigan. There is a vaccine against the dangerous disease for horses, but not for humans.

MI GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN LOOMING | Michigan is preparing for a potential government shut down if state lawmakers can't agree on a budget for the next fiscal year by the end of September. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers have not found a consensus on a road fix.

WINTER FORECAST | Sorry to kill those summer vibes, but winter is coming. The Farmers' Almanac released their prediction for the upcoming winter, saying it will be a "polar coaster," meaning it will be filled with ups and downs on the thermometer.

FORECAST | Rain ends early Tuesday as cooler air pours into West Michigan. Today will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers possible, mainly in the morning followed by some afternoon sunshine.

