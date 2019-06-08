EL PASO LATEST | Two more victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Saturday have died, bringing the death toll to 22 people. The state of Texas is seeking the death penalty for the suspect, who also injured more than a dozen others in an attack on a Walmart packed with back-to-school shoppers.

DAYTON LATEST | Less than 36 hours after a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, police are still searching for a motive in the attack. In addition to the nine killed, 14 others were shot, and many more injured while trying to flee the scene. Between the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, 31 people were killed and about 50 were injured.

AUGUST ELECTIONS | Today is election day for some West Michigan communities. On the ballots are local millages, bond proposals, and primary races for seats as ward commissioners and city council members. Check out several key items on the ballots here.

GODFREY LEE UPDATE | Godfrey-Lee Public Schools held a second community/parent event regarding the restoration of Lee Middle and High School. Superintendent of the district says the school will be safe for school later this month.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT | Communities all over the country will be celebrating the 36th annual National Night Out later this evening. It's a chance fro people to get involved in their neighborhoods, meet new people and take a stand against drugs and crime. Muskegon communities have taken up the fun, here's a full list of who's participating.

THE FORECAST | West Michigan will see cooler, more seasonable temperatures. Today will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with mainly morning showers and a possible pop-up afternoon inland thunderstorm.

For these stories and many others, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6.

