OVERNIGHT CRASH | Authorities are investigating what led to a rollover crash in Sparta overnight.

KOETS' NEW CHARGES | The father and mother of a teen with autism, who drowned earlier this year, have been accused of fraudulently filling his prescriptions in the months after his death.

MEASLES OUTBREAK | Five airport in the U.S. had travelers pass through with confirmed cases of measles this month, exposing an unknown number of people with the highly infectious disease.

GRAND RAPIDS SCAM | Local authorities are warning residents of a scam call and voicemail "from headquarters" requesting payment or risk arrest.

MINIMUM WAGE GOING UP | More than two dozen states are set to raise minimum wage at various points throughout 2020, including Michigan.

FORECAST | Dry conditions means good holiday travel weather throughout West Michigan.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

