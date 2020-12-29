Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

US HOUSE APPROVES $2K CHECKS | The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks from $600 to $2,000. The bill now heads to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is uncertain. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and other key Republican senators have previously rejected larger checks.

UIA DELAYS | Part of the stimulus bill passed in Congress over the week includes a $300 boost in weekly unemployment, but the State of Michigan says people should not expect it right away. The bill was signed after the previous federal benefits had already expired and now the state must wait for federal guidance before processing certain claims. The UIA said the delay will be temporary.

WHITMER TO SIGN RELIEF BILL | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a $465 million relief bill aimed at helping businesses impacted by coronavirus restrictions. The Michigan House gave the final approval to the bill last week.

FORECAST | Tuesday will become mostly cloudy and seasonable, but there are two chances for accumulating rain and snow possible this week. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.