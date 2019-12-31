ROAD CONDITIONS | If you are headed out of the house Tuesday morning, give yourself ample time and take the roads slow. Overnight snow has caused several inches of accumulation and crews are working to clear the roads.

MEDICAID CHANGES | Starting Wednesday, Jan. 1, abled-bodied adults ages 19 through 21 who are enrolled in "Healthy Michigan" will have to report 80 hours of work or job searching per month. If they don't, an individual could lose their health care coverage.

MINIMUM WAGE | Michigan is expected to raise minimum wage 20 cents on Jan. 1, making it $9.65. The state will also raise hourly and tipped workers' wages to $3.67, an eight-cent increase from 2019.

GR BALL DROP | More than 10,000 people are expected to gather on New Year's Eve for the Grand Rapids Ball Drop in downtown Grand Rapids. It's the first time since 2015 that the city has hosted a celebration. The festivities begin at 4 p.m.

FORECAST | Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with snow continuing to fall and several inches of accumulation mainly before noon.

