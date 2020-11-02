CORONAVIRUS IN MI | The fifth test of the coronavirus in Michigan came back negative, according to the state health officials. The person was from Oakland County and recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus's outbreak originated from.

WHARTON DISPLAY UPDATE | The MSU Black Alumni Association says it scheduled a meeting with the university president to get more answers after a controversial gift shop display went up on campus.

NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY | Voters in three small towns cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has the early lead. And in a write-in twist, one candidate received votes as both a Democrat and a Republican.

HIGH WATER REPAIRS | Road damage from the overflowing Great Lakes and other waterways may carry a whopping price tag for Michigan. Initial estimates suggest about $5 million will be needed for immediate fixes. But the costs of long-term repairs and upgrades could reach $100 million.

NEW GRAND RAPIDS THEATER | A young property manager has announced plans to restore an old Grand Rapids theater on South Division Avenue with hopes of bringing community pride to the Burton Heights neighborhood.

FORECAST | Temperatures trend cooler Thursday and Friday as snow moves through. Today will be mostly cloudy and cool with highs around 34°.

