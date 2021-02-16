Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Here's what you should know for Tuesday, Feb. 16

SCHOOL CLOSINGS & BAD ROADS | Thousands of kids are staying home today because of the winter storm. Dozens of schools have canceled class and the snow has made roads very slick Tuesday morning. See a complete list of closing here.

GR STATE OF THE CITY | Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalyn Bliss will deliver her sixth State of the City address Tuesday afternoon. Bliss previously laid out her priorities for 2021, which included addressing the city's uptick in violence and getting federal support for eviction protection.

CITY INCOME TAX RELIEF | Mayor Bliss could also address the city's expected financial issues coming off a tough 2020. Grand Rapids is one of 24 cities in the state that collects city income tax, but with fewer people commuting to the city to work -- could lose millions in revenue. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed more than $70 million in aid to help cities affected by the issue.

FORECAST | Snow will exit early Tuesday, leaving plenty of snow to shovel and plow. Get the full forecast here.

