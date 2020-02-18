NEWMAN CONDITION | As Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin raced across the finish line, fellow driver Ryan Newman was caught with his car flipped upside down. His team said Newman was "in serious condition" and at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

ROAD RAGE FOLLOW UP | Last week, a road rage incident turned into a fight at the Starbucks on Alpine avenue and that fight left a 23-year-old Grand Rapids mother of two in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Her family wants justice after she was body slammed into the pavement.

MUSKEGON FAMILY CARE | Muskegon Family Care announced Monday that the health clinic will officially shut down on March 31 after some confusion last week, according to the interim CEO. Some staff members at the clinic are under investigation for embezzlement.

PIER 1 BANKRUPTCY | Pier 1 Imports announced Monday that it has voluntarily started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, saying the move will help "facility an orderly sale process" and complete the previously announced closure of up to 450 store locations.

FORECAST | Showers are long gone Tuesday, leaving wet and possibly slushy roads for the morning commute.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.