SPARTA FIRE | A Sparta woman and several dogs are safe after a fire broke out at a multi-family home early Tuesday morning. Fire crews aren't sure yet what caused the fire.

NEW GRPS SUPERINTENDENT | The Grand Rapids Board of Education voted Monday night to offer the open superintendent position to Minnesota educator Dr. Leadriane Roby. If she accepts the offer, the board will begin contract negotiations.

GODFREY LEE MEETING | School officials at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools met Monday night to discuss plans to rebuild portions of Lee Middle/High School after the roof collapsed and caused extensive damage last summer.

ERIC ALVAREZ IN COURT | The man charged for a Walker road rage incident that left a 23-year-old mother with a traumatic brain injury is expected in court Tuesday morning.

GRIFFINS & SLED WINGS | The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings have come together for their 15th annual sled hockey game. It's happening Tuesday night at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler. Fresh snow is possible near I-96 and south, in the evening.

