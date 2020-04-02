IOWA CAUCUS | President Donald Trump is the winner of the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, however the results of the Democratic caucuses won't be out until later Tuesday after a problem with the mobile app meant to report the results. The Iowa Democratic Party says it's forced to visually verify its data with paper evidence now.

STATE OF THE UNION | President Trump will be facing his accusers Tuesday night during his State of the Union speech. It will happen in the chamber of the House of Representatives. The House impeached Trump in December. His State of the Union speech comes just one day before what's anticipated to be his expected Senate acquittal Wednesday.

COYOTE WARNING | February through mid-March is peak breeding season for coyotes, and with suburban development in rural areas expanding, animal control experts are seeing more of the wildlife among homes and reports of coyotes attacking small pets, like cats and dogs, circulate each year. Hear from the experts on how to keep your pets safe.

SHOPPING PLAZA DEMO | Officials in Grand Haven decided in a meeting Monday evening to demolish two out of three buildings at Chinook Pier. All three are currently unoccupied due to widespread mold issues. City leaders said that while two buildings are too far gone, they will try to restore one.

FORECAST | Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high of 36°. Looking ahead, temperatures will be more seasonable the rest of the week. Snow showers return Wednesday night.

