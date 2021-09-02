Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

VARIANT IN WEST MICHIGAN | Another case of the COVID-19 variant has been diagnosed in West Michigan. Officials in Van Buren County are the latest to confirm a case, joining Kent, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Experts say the variant is about 50% more contagious than the standard coronavirus, but is not considered more harmful.

MARY WILSON DIES | Legendary R&B singer and founding member of The Supremes, Mary Wilson, has died. She was 76. Reports indicate Wilson died suddenly at her home in Nevada. She was one of the first members of The Supremes, which formed in Detroit in 1959. The group was made up of them 15-year-old girls who broke many barriers at the time.

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL BEGINS | The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin Tuesday. Trump is charged with inciting insurrection, in connection to the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. His defense team says the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president. A two-thirds majority is needed to convict -- which is unlikely.

MEIJER CENSURE FAILS | An effort to censure West Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer failed Monday. The Third Congressional Committee held the vote in an attempt to censure Meijer for voting in favor of impeaching Trump. The vote ended in an 11-11 tie. It would have had no legal effect on Meijer, it is simply a way for the local party to express their disapproval of the decision.

