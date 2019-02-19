WOMAN, 3 CHILDREN FOUND DEAD | The horrific scene was discovered Monday near Cedar Springs. Here's what we know so far.

MICHIGAN JOINS LAWSUIT AGAINST TRUMP | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining 15 other states who are suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

QUIET TUESDAY | A quiet, cool day Tuesday will be followed by another round of ice, snow.

THE NEXT UN AMBASSADOR? | Detroit businessman John James is being considered by President Donald Trump to be the next UN ambassador.

DRAMATIC RESCUE | 16 people were rescued from a SeaWorld ride that was suspended over water in San Diego.

CEREAL RECALL | If you have one of these cereals in your pantry, you are advised to return it to the store.

