NEW FLIGHTS FROM GR | Allegiant Air announces flights to Los Angeles, Boston and Austin would start later this year at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

MUSKEGON DEER CULL VOTE | Tuesday afternoon Muskegon's City Commission is set to vote on a deer cull for the city's Beachwood and Bluffton neighborhoods.

TOYOTA RECALL | Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the engines to stall.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING EVENT | The community is invited to join a growing movement to bring an end to sex trafficking in Grand Rapids through a special event Tuesday evening.

DEM DEBATE TONIGHT | The 6 Democratic presidential candidates will hit the national stage for a final debate Tuesday before the the Iowa caucuses.

FORECAST | Today will be cloudy and milder with a little morning light rain or snow.

