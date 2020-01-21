IMPEACHMENT TRIAL | On the eve of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Majority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed a compressed calendar for opening statements suggesting the GOP's desire for a quick trial.

WYOMING SHOOTER SEARCH | Police in Wyoming are searching for the person that shot and killed a 23-year-old father of two young children Sunday night. This is the fourth homicide to occur so far this year in Kent County and the first for the city of Wyoming.

BEACH EROSION IN LANSING | Beach erosion along Lake Michigan continues to threaten many West Michigan homes. Tuesday, lawmakers will discuss legislation aimed at protecting them.

KZOO FLOOD WARNING | Officials in Kalamazoo County are keep a close eye on two neighborhoods along the Kalamazoo River because an ice jam formed between the King's Highway bridge. A flood warning has been issued for Comstock Charter Township and the Lakewood neighborhood.

HAMILTON STARTS IN GR | Broadway Grand Rapids' opening night performance of "Hamilton" is tonight. The Broadway sensation will run until Feb. 6 and there is a digital lottery for discounted tickets. Get all the details here.

FORECAST | Quiet weather continues as temperature highs gradually warm. Tuesday morning will be cloudy, but will partially clear by the afternoon.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

