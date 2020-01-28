OVERNIGHT SHOOTING | Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating a Monday night shooting that injured at 16-year-old. The victim is expected to be OK but officers have no located a suspect. It's not yet known what led up to the shooting.

KOBE LATEST | The NTSB gave an update Monday on the flight path of the helicopter that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others. According to the agency, the pilot requested to proceed through controlled airspace, at less than the basic minimum altitude. The helicopter circled for 12 minutes until air traffic control approved this.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | A vote could come as soon as this week on whether new witnesses will be called to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. As Trump's defense lawyers laid out their case, it was clear Monday that Bolton's book has scrambled the debate over whether to seek witnesses.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE | China's death toll from a new viral disease that is causing mounting global concern has risen by 25 to at least 106. More than 45 cases have been confirmed outside of China. Five of them are in the United States with another 73 under investigation, according to the CDC.

NEW STORES AT WOODLAND | The Woodland Mall announced Monday it's adding four new stores: Sephora, Aéropostale, and White House Black Market will be open for business this spring. Champs Sports will open on Friday, Jan. 31.

FORECAST | West Michigan's weather pattern remains quiet through the week with the next wintry system coming Friday evening. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool with a few lake-effect flurries.

