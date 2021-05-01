Early Morning Rush: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SENATE RUNOFF | Georgia voters will head to the polls Tuesday for an election that will have nationwide consequences. Voters are deciding on two Senate runoff elections. If Democrats win both -- they would effectively control both Chambers of Congress and the White House. But if Republicans just take one -- Republicans would control the Senate with Democrats holding the house.

GR'S FIRST HOMICIDE | Police in Grand Rapids are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a woman was said to be shot in her home Sunday and died of her injuries Monday. It happened on the city's northwest side, on Alpine Avenue NW. Grand Rapids saw 38 homicides in 2020 -- the deadliest year on record.

MUSKEGON APARTMENT FIRE | An 11-unit apartment complex in Muskegon was left heavily damaged Monday evening after an extensive fire. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor and then spread up the stairs. No one was injured in the incident, but the building has severe damage and will be demolished.

FORECAST | Freezing drizzle and fog with a few light snow showers could mean slick roads on Tuesday morning. Get the full forecast here.

